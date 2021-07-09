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The Actual Contents Inside Pfizer Vials Exposed
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202 views • July 09, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby speaks to Stew Peters about the lab verified Graphene Oxide found in the Pfizer Vials. In fact, at 99.99% Graphene Oxide,...this injection is made to cause flu and pneumonia-like symptoms. "There's no other reason for this to be injected into people except to kill us". But since you'll get pneumonia first, death will be blamed on that.
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