Yuval Noah Harari | "Important People Say That Harari Is Saying SPECIAL Things, Bill Gates, Obama, Zuckerberg and People Like That." + "People Will Literally Be Part of a Network and You Won't Be Able to Survive Unless If You're Disconnect from the Net."

Watch the December 31st 2022 Presentation by Yuval Noah Harari HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeIIBXuNuIQ

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari?

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli-born World Economic Forum member and a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and The Great Narrative. Schwab is founder of the World Economic Forum, which has a 666 logo. Yuval Noah Harari is an openly gay best-selling author who abstains from eating meat who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari is praised by the New York Times, Stanford, TED, MIT, Silicon Valley and TimesTalks. Yuval is a Hebrew first name which means “father of music,” stream, brook, or tributary. In the Hebrew Bible, Yuval (also Jubal) was the son of Lamech and Adah and a descendant of Cain who is referenced in Genesis 4:20-21. To learn more about the mindset of Yuval Noah Harari read 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2 and Daniel Chapter 7 Verse 25.

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and CBDC-Related Confiscation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com

Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - 584 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH - The Great Reset | The Great Reset Agenda Explained In 7 Minutes and 8 Seconds: Connecting the Dots Between the mRNA Modifying Nano-Technology Shots, 5G, CBDCs, MIT, Quantum Dots, Gates, Epstein, Schwab, Musk, CERN, and the Mark of the Beast - https://rumble.com/v21tjsa-the-great-reset-the-great-reset-agenda-explained-in-7-minutes-and-8-seconds.html

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:

https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - 511 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/



