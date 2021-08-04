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Big Noise & Numbers in Small Town Quimper, France (Latest Protests Live & Direct)
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10 views • August 04, 2021
Today, i just wanted to capture the sights, sounds, music and the overall vibe that probably a couple thousand people participated in- at least 10x more than the last "manif" (protest) i recorded around july 21st.. probably a 200-1 ratio of people were not wearing masks out walking the old streets of the small city i live in, Quimper, France in Brittany.. I'm showing what i recorded while taking a walk with them.. Next one is next saturday and i really want to interview and speak to folks on camera before things get going.. and yea, i give some thoughts, observations and such about it all, including those who didn't appreciate the protesters
thanks to anyone and everyone taking a stand
thanks to anyone and everyone taking a stand
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