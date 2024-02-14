Special Election | Republicans play to lose. George Santos's seat flips red to blue in special election in New York.

"Once against Republicans shoot themselves in the foot by ousting George Santos over nothing and nominating a hardcore Zionist Democrat, former IDF soldier, to run as a ""Republican"" in his place | House GOP impeaches Mayorkas but its dead on arrival in Senate | SCOTUS gives Jack Smith till Feb. 20th to respond to Trump appeal of immunity claim | Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams explains ""how we got in this mess"" in brilliant mega-viral X post | Biden isn't going anywhere, apparently | RINO TX Sen. John Cornyn gets destroyed after failed attempt to smear Ken Paxton | UK govt thinks you're a terrorist if you read classic literature | FL grand jury bombshell COVID report!





Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:





Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer





Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/









The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer





Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com





Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com





Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer





Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"