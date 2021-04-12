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Prophetic Update: A Plague for the Unrighteous!
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110 views • April 12, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-plague-for-the-unrighteous/
"I received this message while praying on March 3, 2021.
I believe that the plague in this message is referring to the 5th Trumpet Angel, and the locusts that ascend from the bottomless pit to bring a plague: Revelation 9:1-12."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-plague-for-the-unrighteous/
"I received this message while praying on March 3, 2021.
I believe that the plague in this message is referring to the 5th Trumpet Angel, and the locusts that ascend from the bottomless pit to bring a plague: Revelation 9:1-12."
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