Tencent Shares Plunge, Loses The Throne of China's Largest Company

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https://gnews.org/post/p1s6e241d
10/02/2022 With Beijing’s year-long regulatory crackdown on the tech industry and dimming growth prospects, Tencent’s market value continues to shrink dramatically. Its shares have plunged 64% since their peak in Hong Kong in January 2021, wiping off $623 billion in market value and setting a global record