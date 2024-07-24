All Islamic centers of Iran in Germany were raided by Police, including the Hamburg Islamic Center

All Islamic centers of Iran in Germany, including the Hamburg Islamic Center, were raided by German Police

The Minister of Interior of Germany has banned the activities of the Islamic Center of Iran in Hamburg and all its sub-groups.

The German media announced that the police forces raided the Hamburg Islamic Center (Blue Mosque or Imam Ali Mosque) and all the Islamic centers affiliated to Iran, and banned their activities from this morning.

Germany's interior minister said in a statement that the evidence gathered in the investigation "confirmed serious suspicions to the extent that we issued the ban order today."

Nancy Fizer added: "The Hamburg Islamic Center promotes radical and totalitarian Islamist ideology in Germany, and its affiliates also support Hezbollah terrorists". This is happening amid free activity of Saudi funded mosques in Germany that promote wahhabism and ISIS-like ideology.