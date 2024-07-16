In The Land of Egypt (Part Two)!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After my understanding was opened up more, I asked the LORD why they would choose this country? Why would they choose to come into an agreement here. Meditate on everything that I give you to understand the answer. There are insidious reasons for this. Here are two distinct ones:
- "At that time the task-masters of Pharaoh ordered the officers of the children of Israel according to the command of Pharaoh, saying, Thus says Pharaoh, Do your work each day, and finish your task, and observe the daily measure of bricks; diminish not anything. And it shall come to pass that if you are deficient in your daily bricks, I will put your young children in their stead. And the task-masters of Egypt did so in those days as Pharaoh had ordered them. And whenever any deficiency was found in the children of Israel's measure of their daily bricks, the task-masters of Pharaoh would go to the wives of the children of Israel and take infants of the children of Israel to the number of bricks deficient, they would take them by force from their mother's laps, and put them in the building instead of the bricks; Whilst their fathers and mothers were crying over them and weeping when they heard the weeping voices of their infants in the wall of the building (Jasher 77: 12-17).
- "And Pharaoh charged all his people, saying, Every son that is born ye shall cast into the river, and every daughter ye shall save alive" (Exodus 1: 22, KJV).