Globalist Enemy #1 is Back! - Clay Clark

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The founder of the ReAwaken America Tour returns to the Liberty Monks as he prepares for this weekend's event in Idaho.
Clay is the founder of a successful marketing firm, a world-class entertainment company, a successful chain of men’s grooming businesses, a party rental company, a video production company, a real estate company, an advertising firm, and the massively successful online business school and business coach platform, ThriveTimeShow.com.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
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Resource Links:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/
https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/energy-justice/pdfs/Climate-Emergency-Powers-Report.pdf
https://docs.google.com/document/d/13Jxq9H3UNqrpvkLIlWqtaaufDVknFXuXutoCxgHeu8E/e