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HOT CHEMICAL SKIES - NOSES RUN CONTINUOUSLY - GIPPSLAND AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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👉 Sign the petition here ..

The Geo Fight

https://thegeofight.com/


👉 Bureau of Meteorology - Australia

http://satview.bom.gov.au/


👉 ZOOM EARTH SATELLITE MAPS

https://zoom.earth/maps/satellite/#view=-20.56,149.31,5z


Brumby cull in the Victorian Alpine regions.


THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE

https://www.brighteon.com/49a32af5-12f3-4494-a123-2403df610acb



👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...


👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'


Climate Fake


https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g


👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'


Sacrosanct


https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533




Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos


David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidYates1/videos


Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos


John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos


Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos


ABQ Skywatcher

https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos


Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos


Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

Keywords
chemtrailsfrequenciesgeo-engineeringfaminedroughtfiresnexrad radar
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