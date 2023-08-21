‘Genetically Transformed Forever’: The Dire Cancer Risks of Foreign Genes - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
“The integration of any foreign gene into your chromosome can cause cancer immediately,” warned microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.
“[It] can cause all sorts of inflammation and moreover will cause this gene to be transmitted to your offspring,” he explained.
“This is not a hate speech. This is a speech to make everyone wake up and see the dangers that they are facing because the WHO and the CDC and the FDA and all these guys up there are planning to introduce RNA vaccines worldwide.”
