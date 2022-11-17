Create New Account
EPISODE 294: MINISTRY OF TRUTH
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 11 days ago

RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Goes Off!; G20’s Disturbing Declaration; Congressional Panel: ‘Censorship Kills;’ Top Covid Doctor Under Fire, Exposes Gov't RNA Vaccine Operation Pre-dating Covid


Guest: Peter McCullough, MD, MPH


AIRDATE: November 17, 2022

