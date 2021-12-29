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5G MICROWAVE MM WAVE RADIATION DEATH TOWERS COVERTLY POSITIONED FOR YOUR SAFETY! ??? WITH MAX IGAN
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282 views • December 29, 2021
MAX IGAN ON THE PLAN-DEMIC 5G TOWERS ARE COVERT MILITARY SILENT WEAPONS!
60 HERTZ (5G) WILL COOK YOU. 1985 CNN VIDEO ABOUT MICROWAVE WEAPONS AT 60 HERTZ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
Deadly 5G radiation measured by kate shemirani and mark steele in london - https://www.brighteon.com/8b97e201-bbf9-4251-95e6-fd8e9e1bb4cb
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
Graphene Oxide SMART DUST - The More You Know! - https://www.brighteon.com/fbcad82f-e305-4f01-9c49-7c9b3a592093
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55
GENOCIDE! - YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
THEY'RE ABOUT TO DEPLOY THIS ON JAN. 5TH - https://www.brighteon.com/08ce55cc-4019-4fdb-b898-f786058d9c97
FAUCI SPEAKS -2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED! - https://www.brighteon.com/57899fa4-705f-4966-97b8-67fa5fc22177
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
THE BIGGEST CROWDS EVER! WORLDWIDE - WE WILL NOT COMPLY AND DO NOT CONSENT! - https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
THE LAPTOP FROM HELL - https://www.brighteon.com/8edc9d51-4caa-40df-91af-8cd8e9a7b5e1
60 HERTZ (5G) WILL COOK YOU. 1985 CNN VIDEO ABOUT MICROWAVE WEAPONS AT 60 HERTZ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FphwIjrt7pHL/
Deadly 5G radiation measured by kate shemirani and mark steele in london - https://www.brighteon.com/8b97e201-bbf9-4251-95e6-fd8e9e1bb4cb
THE UK SITTING GOVERNMENT KNEW THIS! THE UK TRACK N TRACE ARE REAL LIFE GERMAN NAZIS! - Boom! Vax Passport Company's Horrifying History - https://www.brighteon.com/c4283d2d-faaa-43f2-a6b8-b6ac749c9a34
Graphene Oxide SMART DUST - The More You Know! - https://www.brighteon.com/fbcad82f-e305-4f01-9c49-7c9b3a592093
DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55
GENOCIDE! - YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
THEY'RE ABOUT TO DEPLOY THIS ON JAN. 5TH - https://www.brighteon.com/08ce55cc-4019-4fdb-b898-f786058d9c97
FAUCI SPEAKS -2020 TAKEN DOWN WARPSPEED! - https://www.brighteon.com/57899fa4-705f-4966-97b8-67fa5fc22177
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
THE BIGGEST CROWDS EVER! WORLDWIDE - WE WILL NOT COMPLY AND DO NOT CONSENT! - https://www.brighteon.com/586d22d8-5f8b-488f-8856-daf8cb66c259
THE LAPTOP FROM HELL - https://www.brighteon.com/8edc9d51-4caa-40df-91af-8cd8e9a7b5e1
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