'Communists on Campus', 1970 Documentary

Hosted by former U.S. Representative Walter Judd (R-Minnesota), this film takes a critical look at a July 1969 Revolutionary Conference held in Oakland, California, and other protests that Judd argues are seeking a “socialist-communist overthrow of the U.S. government.” The film shows the activities of Students for a Democratic Society, the Black Panthers, and Vietnam War protesters, and includes numerous statements by notable leaders including Bernardine Dohrn, H. Rap Brown, Angela Davis, Mario Savio, Bobby Seale, Huey Newton, and Mark Rudd. The National Education Program at Harding College produced the film.
