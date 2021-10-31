FDA Adviser Dr. Eric Rubin's Remark on COVID-19 Jab for Kids ‘The Most Dangerous Statement Ever Heard In Medicine’ Oct. 26, 2021

Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, and an associate physician specializing in infectious disease at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, sits on the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.



Before the panel voted this week to advise the FDA to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 jab for kids 5-11, Rubin said:



We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes. That’s how we found out about rare complications of other vaccines, like the rotavirus vaccine.

-Dr. Eric Rubin, MD. PhD, American microbiologist



Rubin’s remarks were clipped by various people and widely circulated on social media, with some users saying it showed that the vaccine should not be given to children.



That is literally the most dangerous statement I’ve ever heard in medicine



How’s that going to sit with the average mom, the average parent that cares about their child? That they want their child experimented on?

-Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy, (R-N.C.), In responce to Dr. Eric Rubin's statement



Asked about the criticism, Rubin told The Epoch Times in an email:



The clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children showed no adverse events. All data to date indicate that it is safe. It will prevent the hospitalization of children with severe disease, as it does with adults. The vaccine works, and saves lives.

-Dr. Eric Rubin, MD. PhD, American microbiologist



The claim the trial showed no adverse events is false, as the FDA did discover 13 cases of lymph node swelling. However, none of the trial participants experienced heart inflammation (myocarditis or pericarditis), a serious side effect that has been seen at higher than expected rates among youth, particularly males.



The panel pondered the potential benefits and risks of giving young children the vaccine but ultimately decided the benefits outweighed the risks. The FDA accepted the recommendation on Friday October 29, 2021.



Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy noted a key difference between COVID-19 and diseases that children routinely receive vaccines for early in their life.



The vaccines that we have for children are measles, mumps, rubella, those things that we give kids, we have to have them before they go to school. And I agree with that, that’s fine. But the problem is, those are childhood diseases. COVID is not a childhood disease. It can affect children, but its lethality rate is infinitesimal compared to what it is in adults.



I just don’t understand why it’s being pushed on kids so much.



We don’t mandate that kids get the flu vaccine to go to school. We don’t mandate that kids have the HPV vaccine. So I just don’t understand the biology and the virology for this.

-Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy, (R-N.C.), In responce to Dr. Eric Rubin's statement



Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy predicted a federal mandate for kids soon just to go to school.