© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
129) Vaccine Complaint - Ongoing International Action (EN subtitles)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • January 04, 2021
There could be some errors in the youtube automatic translated subtitles.
Full credits to Ema Krusi Channel:
Plainte relative aux vaccins - L'action internationale en cours | 23/12/2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6rCJgIqOeA
Article: https://www.lelibrepenseur.org/plainte-relative-aux-vaccins-rejoignez-laction-internationale-en-cours-avec-me-brusa/
Regardless of your country, join the criminal complaint against X from the association Reaction19: together we are stronger!
https://reaction19.fr/action-en-cours/
Are you one of those people who think that nothing will change? Are you one of those people who feel alone and isolated? You've been looking for answers and facts for weeks, months, you can't see clearly and maybe even finally you're about to throw in the towel. So I think this news will give you hope, but more importantly, it will prove to you that YOU ARE ABLE TO CHANGE EVERYTHING. In this video, you will discover how to join the criminal complaint that you have been waiting for months. The one that unites countries. A complaint against X that opens an investigation to reveal the facts about the new vaccines that are so much talked about. Whether you are for, against or simply hesitant, joining this complaint will allow you to raise the facts and get the answers you need to make your decision. We are counting on you. We are waiting for you. Because... together we are stronger!
The Association REACTION 19, co-presided by Carlo Alberto BRUSA and Riccardo MEREU, is a non-profit association under the 1901 law, which today has nearly 40,000 members and more than 60,000 supporters, whose aim is to ensure respect for fundamental freedoms, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic.
On 16 December 2020, the REACTION 19 Association filed a complaint concerning the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna gene therapies, commonly known as "vaccines".
It concerns:
- deliberate endangerment of the lives of others;
- aggravated deception;
- abuse of weakness;
- aggravated extortion.
Already more than 5,000 people have declared themselves to be associated with this complaint, and this figure is still growing. Their voluntary interventions will be filed with the Public Prosecutor's Office in the coming days.
The complaint, registered under the number 20351000746, remains in the hands of the Public Prosecutor of Paris.
The Association REACTION 19 has also sent to the prescribers of the said "vaccines", in particular to all deputies and senators, the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and doctors, a declaration of commitment to civil and criminal liability for the side effects of these "vaccines", which can include death.
To date, none of the above-mentioned prescribers has signed this declaration and has therefore not accepted personal responsibility for the consequences of this vaccination policy.
Paris, 30 December 2020
For the Association REACTION 19
Mr Carlo Alberto BRUSA
President
63, rue la Boétie- 75008 PARIS
Mail: [email protected]
Full credits to Ema Krusi Channel:
Plainte relative aux vaccins - L'action internationale en cours | 23/12/2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6rCJgIqOeA
Article: https://www.lelibrepenseur.org/plainte-relative-aux-vaccins-rejoignez-laction-internationale-en-cours-avec-me-brusa/
Regardless of your country, join the criminal complaint against X from the association Reaction19: together we are stronger!
https://reaction19.fr/action-en-cours/
Are you one of those people who think that nothing will change? Are you one of those people who feel alone and isolated? You've been looking for answers and facts for weeks, months, you can't see clearly and maybe even finally you're about to throw in the towel. So I think this news will give you hope, but more importantly, it will prove to you that YOU ARE ABLE TO CHANGE EVERYTHING. In this video, you will discover how to join the criminal complaint that you have been waiting for months. The one that unites countries. A complaint against X that opens an investigation to reveal the facts about the new vaccines that are so much talked about. Whether you are for, against or simply hesitant, joining this complaint will allow you to raise the facts and get the answers you need to make your decision. We are counting on you. We are waiting for you. Because... together we are stronger!
The Association REACTION 19, co-presided by Carlo Alberto BRUSA and Riccardo MEREU, is a non-profit association under the 1901 law, which today has nearly 40,000 members and more than 60,000 supporters, whose aim is to ensure respect for fundamental freedoms, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic.
On 16 December 2020, the REACTION 19 Association filed a complaint concerning the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna gene therapies, commonly known as "vaccines".
It concerns:
- deliberate endangerment of the lives of others;
- aggravated deception;
- abuse of weakness;
- aggravated extortion.
Already more than 5,000 people have declared themselves to be associated with this complaint, and this figure is still growing. Their voluntary interventions will be filed with the Public Prosecutor's Office in the coming days.
The complaint, registered under the number 20351000746, remains in the hands of the Public Prosecutor of Paris.
The Association REACTION 19 has also sent to the prescribers of the said "vaccines", in particular to all deputies and senators, the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health and doctors, a declaration of commitment to civil and criminal liability for the side effects of these "vaccines", which can include death.
To date, none of the above-mentioned prescribers has signed this declaration and has therefore not accepted personal responsibility for the consequences of this vaccination policy.
Paris, 30 December 2020
For the Association REACTION 19
Mr Carlo Alberto BRUSA
President
63, rue la Boétie- 75008 PARIS
Mail: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.