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Corona situation with Sarah Edwards
IntegratingPresence.com
IntegratingPresence.com
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1 view • May 04, 2021
Full original post: https://integratingpresence.com/2020/08/06/corona-situation-with-sarah-edwards

It is often wise to address an elephant in a room once discovered, and let's just call that elephant Corona19 or CV. I sat down with the fearless and intrepid healer and advisor Sarah Edwards on July 23rd 2020 at Mary's House of Healing in St Charles, Missouri to face the CV beast headlong.

Sarah is an intuitive guide, medium, Usui Tibetan Reiki Master Teacher, and Clairaudient delivering profoundly wise, insightful and skillful messages. Find her on Facebook at Sacred Speak with Sarah. https://www.facebook.com/sacredspeakw...

In this informal conversation, there's plenty of, let just call them, charming idiosyncrasies, with enough "absolutely"s for a drinking game. But along with my verbal foibles Sarah and I dig directly into CV while touching on other related topics along the way.

Topics include:

kid cousins uniting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atsw2...

Fear
Herd mentality
Psyops
AI modeling
Divide and conquer
Intuitive guidance
Psychological and immune system erosion
Sudden difference from other viruses doctors say to ride out

CDC mask study https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/...

Frozen viewpoints and spin
Disagreeing respectfully and skillfully
Potential chaos with standing for truth
Competition, care and being
Deep dive on masks: multi-layer/level deconstruction and analysis
True health
Authenticity and self-love
Mental abuse
(Tacit) consent
Ushering in technocracy and tyranny

Human Trafficking -- Human Trafficking [ "The Children are Set Free and May It Begin With Me" mantra from Project Resolution Call 1 - Freeing the Children - August 1st, 2019 -- https://mattkahn.org/project-resoluti...​ (direct mp3 download: http://hosting.instantteleseminar.com...​) ]

Evolving facial recognition algorithm training techniques
Facial expressions
Negative emotions
Societal changes for the better
Schooling vs Education
Negativity bias
Solutions
Free will
Holding space
Not being held back by others
Lifestyle review
Domino effect of discovering and rediscovering joy
Respectfully standing firm
Avoiding certain establishments
Being tested in life
Complexity of energy involved in different ways of communication
Inverted energy and behavior as normal
Directly feeling our feelings

Great Mystery Philadelphia Reveals America"s First Plandemic [Yellow Fever]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRlFH...

Not rocking the boat
Dark awakenings
Self-care equating to caring for all
The blocking of our natural state of unconditional love

Ultimately, the views, information and opinions mentioned about this transient virus are not to be taken as ultimate truth to be clung to

Full original post: https://integratingpresence.com/2020/08/06/corona-situation-with-sarah-edwards
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