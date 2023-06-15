Trump Indictment - Most Say it's a Bad Thing, and Republicans Double Down

Mark Mitchell, leading pollster for Rasmussen:
The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump is bad for the country, according to a majority of voters who agree that it makes America look like a “banana republic.”
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters believe that the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) charging Trump with multiple felony counts is bad for America. Thirty-five percent (35%) think Trump’s indictment is good for America. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.
The story: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/banana_republic_trump_indictment_bad_for_america_most_voters_say
