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Chuck Middleton: Up is Down and Down is Up, and the Truth is Hate Speech [20.05.2021]
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30 views • May 20, 2021
Again the sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Agenda our children and everyone are indoctrinated and manipulated into is 'The New Normal'
There are only TWO genders: Male and Female. Sick Satanic world we live in. Wake The Fuck up People.
Francisco José Contreras
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francisco_Jos%C3%A9_Contreras
https://twitter.com/fjconpe
Original video from:
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
"Facts Are The New Hate Speech"
395 views • May 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/CETEqr7-zj8
https://www.facebook.com/GodIsTheBossOfMe/
Source:
516 views•May 20, 2021
chuck middleton - 5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AQKNpC7ssBg
There are only TWO genders: Male and Female. Sick Satanic world we live in. Wake The Fuck up People.
Francisco José Contreras
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francisco_Jos%C3%A9_Contreras
https://twitter.com/fjconpe
Original video from:
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
"Facts Are The New Hate Speech"
395 views • May 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/CETEqr7-zj8
https://www.facebook.com/GodIsTheBossOfMe/
Source:
516 views•May 20, 2021
chuck middleton - 5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AQKNpC7ssBg
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