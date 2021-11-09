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Health Benefits Of Drinking Calamansi Juice Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/09/21
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Health Benefits Of Drinking Calamansi Juice Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/09/21
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Air Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and death. Stating countries that have low numbers of infections and deaths also eat like Asians. Avoiding gluten by eating rice, corn and sweet potatoes.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of drinking calamansi juice. The citrus fruit from Southeast Asia is choke full of vitamin C. Often used as a substitute for limes and lemons. It can boost the immune system because of the high amount of vitamin C. It boosts collagen production used topically it can rejuvenate skin and promotes wound healing. Can prevent gum problems, promotes kidney health and can help with weight loss.
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