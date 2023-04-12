Create New Account
A Flat Earth Introduction Video (important topic)
Published Yesterday

We are living in very serious times. The establishment has hidden many profound and life changing truths from us. The topic of "flat earth" is of critical importance as it reveals the truth of our reality in a very in your face way. God is literally above us, above a solid firmament, and He is literally looking down upon the circle of the earth just as the Bible says.

If you have not done so already please begin your journey into truth with prayer and reading of the Bible. It is there we will find directions on how to survive these last and difficult days. Jesus only... it has begun.

This topic flows well with giants, nephilim and helps to understand what is really going on in the world.

