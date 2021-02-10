Expert Says Trump Polices Working: Arrests Made, Victims Rescued; Trump Mulls His Own Platform | NTD

00:00​ Trump Mulling His Own Platform: Adviser

If former President Trump started his own social media platform, would you join? One adviser says that might be an option.



01:22​ Expert: Trump Sex Trafficking Policies Help

Three major human trafficking and child exploitation busts in the last 10 days. The founder of a non-profit dedicated to combating child sex trafficking says we're seeing the direct impact of the Trump administration's policies.



03:53​ Trump Voters Not Monolithic: Yougov Survey

What does the "Trump brand" mean for the Republican party, in the post-Trump era? A new survey of voters offers some ideas.



06:52​ Trump ‘Happier’ After Social Media Purge

A former Trump aide says the past president is happier now that he doesn't use Twitter or other social media. Trump's senior adviser spoke to the UK's Sunday Times.



07:58​ Candace Owens Considering Presidential Run

The 2024 presidential election may have a new face. Conservative commentator Candace Owens says she's "thinking" about running for president.



09:50​ Blinken: U.S. Will Hold China Accountable

The Secretary of state stresses he'll stand up for human rights and democratic values, in his first call with a top Chinese official. NTD's Miguel Moreno has more on that call, and President Biden's direction on China.