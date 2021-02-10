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Expert Says Trump Polices Working: Arrests Made, Victims Rescued; Trump Mulls His Own Platform | NTD
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1211 views • February 10, 2021
00:00 Trump Mulling His Own Platform: Adviser
If former President Trump started his own social media platform, would you join? One adviser says that might be an option.
01:22 Expert: Trump Sex Trafficking Policies Help
Three major human trafficking and child exploitation busts in the last 10 days. The founder of a non-profit dedicated to combating child sex trafficking says we're seeing the direct impact of the Trump administration's policies.
03:53 Trump Voters Not Monolithic: Yougov Survey
What does the "Trump brand" mean for the Republican party, in the post-Trump era? A new survey of voters offers some ideas.
06:52 Trump ‘Happier’ After Social Media Purge
A former Trump aide says the past president is happier now that he doesn't use Twitter or other social media. Trump's senior adviser spoke to the UK's Sunday Times.
07:58 Candace Owens Considering Presidential Run
The 2024 presidential election may have a new face. Conservative commentator Candace Owens says she's "thinking" about running for president.
09:50 Blinken: U.S. Will Hold China Accountable
The Secretary of state stresses he'll stand up for human rights and democratic values, in his first call with a top Chinese official. NTD's Miguel Moreno has more on that call, and President Biden's direction on China.
If former President Trump started his own social media platform, would you join? One adviser says that might be an option.
01:22 Expert: Trump Sex Trafficking Policies Help
Three major human trafficking and child exploitation busts in the last 10 days. The founder of a non-profit dedicated to combating child sex trafficking says we're seeing the direct impact of the Trump administration's policies.
03:53 Trump Voters Not Monolithic: Yougov Survey
What does the "Trump brand" mean for the Republican party, in the post-Trump era? A new survey of voters offers some ideas.
06:52 Trump ‘Happier’ After Social Media Purge
A former Trump aide says the past president is happier now that he doesn't use Twitter or other social media. Trump's senior adviser spoke to the UK's Sunday Times.
07:58 Candace Owens Considering Presidential Run
The 2024 presidential election may have a new face. Conservative commentator Candace Owens says she's "thinking" about running for president.
09:50 Blinken: U.S. Will Hold China Accountable
The Secretary of state stresses he'll stand up for human rights and democratic values, in his first call with a top Chinese official. NTD's Miguel Moreno has more on that call, and President Biden's direction on China.
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