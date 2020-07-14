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How To Escape God's Judgments! God's Vaccine! Part:6 - David Eells, UBM
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12 views • July 14, 2020
How To Have God's Protection And Provisions
We have awesome promises given to those who are dwelling in the secret place of the Most High and who are abiding in Christ.
If we want His provisions in the days to come, we have to remember the promises He's given us in the Word of God. Our faith is being tested to see if we are holding fast to His promises. 1 Pet. 1:7 "that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold that perisheth though it is proved by fire, may be found unto praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ."
Psalms 91:7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, And ten thousand at thy right hand; But it shall not come nigh thee. When we read this we can see this is a perfect type of a Passover being fulfilled. The Flood Of Genesis is a good example of this, too, and we know it's also an example of the end-time "flood," which is not a literal, physical flood of water covering the earth, but a spiritual "flood" of judgments covering the earth. Mat.24:37 "And as were the days of Noah, so shall be the coming of the Son of man.
God's judgments are going to be covering the earth and also after the time of the seven-year tribulation period. After those seven years comes a year called the "great and terrible day of the Lord" (Joel 2:31; Mal. 4:5), or the "day of God's wrath" (Job 20:28; Zep.1:15, 2:2; Rom.2:5; etc.). These are synonymous terms all through the Bible and according to Mat. 24, a type and shadow of the end times. The Lord is going to take His people aside and supernaturally protect them when the "flood" of judgments that are covering the earth.
In the whole chapter of Isa. 34, it speaks of this "day of God's wrath." Isa.34:8 "For Jehovah hath a day of vengeance, a year of recompense for the cause of Zion." This is "payback" time. This year is all about recompense to the wicked who have tormented and persecuted God's people.
God promises redemption (Luke 1:68-79). Everything we read in Psalm 91 is talking about escaping the judgments of the war, and the hatred between the peoples, and the pestilences that are released at that time, and the missiles that fly by day.
God tells us here of this redemption when He says, "the year of my redeemed has come." From what are these people in the ark being redeemed from? Well, they're being redeemed from a terrible war, where the nations are furiously releasing all of their weapons against one another, seeking to destroy their enemies before they lose the battle. God has put it in their hearts to do this and it's going to be a slaughter (Jer. 25:31-33). The devil will be released, who will just wreak havoc with those people who have rejected God's grace, rejected God's love, and tormented His people.
If you have God's redemption, and you have His salvation, then you're not going to go through the great and terrible day of the Lord. 1Ths.5:9 "For God appointed us not unto wrath, but unto the obtaining of salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ."
The "wrath" is that day of the Lord, the day He pours out His wrath upon the wicked who have rejected His grace and rejected His gospel and rejected His people. "Salvation from our enemies" is part of redemption. His people are in the Ark of the secret place of the Most High. They're preserved from this terrible battle going on around them.
Join brother David Eells in Part 6 of this 6 Part series, "God's Vaccines."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:6
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
We have awesome promises given to those who are dwelling in the secret place of the Most High and who are abiding in Christ.
If we want His provisions in the days to come, we have to remember the promises He's given us in the Word of God. Our faith is being tested to see if we are holding fast to His promises. 1 Pet. 1:7 "that the proof of your faith, being more precious than gold that perisheth though it is proved by fire, may be found unto praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ."
Psalms 91:7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, And ten thousand at thy right hand; But it shall not come nigh thee. When we read this we can see this is a perfect type of a Passover being fulfilled. The Flood Of Genesis is a good example of this, too, and we know it's also an example of the end-time "flood," which is not a literal, physical flood of water covering the earth, but a spiritual "flood" of judgments covering the earth. Mat.24:37 "And as were the days of Noah, so shall be the coming of the Son of man.
God's judgments are going to be covering the earth and also after the time of the seven-year tribulation period. After those seven years comes a year called the "great and terrible day of the Lord" (Joel 2:31; Mal. 4:5), or the "day of God's wrath" (Job 20:28; Zep.1:15, 2:2; Rom.2:5; etc.). These are synonymous terms all through the Bible and according to Mat. 24, a type and shadow of the end times. The Lord is going to take His people aside and supernaturally protect them when the "flood" of judgments that are covering the earth.
In the whole chapter of Isa. 34, it speaks of this "day of God's wrath." Isa.34:8 "For Jehovah hath a day of vengeance, a year of recompense for the cause of Zion." This is "payback" time. This year is all about recompense to the wicked who have tormented and persecuted God's people.
God promises redemption (Luke 1:68-79). Everything we read in Psalm 91 is talking about escaping the judgments of the war, and the hatred between the peoples, and the pestilences that are released at that time, and the missiles that fly by day.
God tells us here of this redemption when He says, "the year of my redeemed has come." From what are these people in the ark being redeemed from? Well, they're being redeemed from a terrible war, where the nations are furiously releasing all of their weapons against one another, seeking to destroy their enemies before they lose the battle. God has put it in their hearts to do this and it's going to be a slaughter (Jer. 25:31-33). The devil will be released, who will just wreak havoc with those people who have rejected God's grace, rejected God's love, and tormented His people.
If you have God's redemption, and you have His salvation, then you're not going to go through the great and terrible day of the Lord. 1Ths.5:9 "For God appointed us not unto wrath, but unto the obtaining of salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ."
The "wrath" is that day of the Lord, the day He pours out His wrath upon the wicked who have rejected His grace and rejected His gospel and rejected His people. "Salvation from our enemies" is part of redemption. His people are in the Ark of the secret place of the Most High. They're preserved from this terrible battle going on around them.
Join brother David Eells in Part 6 of this 6 Part series, "God's Vaccines."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
GOD'S VACCINE! PART:6
There are plagues on the horizon that are incurable. The only safe place to be is under the shadow of the "Most High", Jesus Christ.
Psalms 91:10 "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy tent." Exodus 12:13 "there shall no plague be upon you to destroy you when I smite the land of Egypt."
Men have their vaccines, but God has the only true vaccine that works!
Join us as we explore the scriptures with David Eells and find the one true vaccine that will work for all plagues and it is free and safe. Be encouraged by this faith-building video series!
The book that this video series is based on is available for free at https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch: Part 1: https://youtu.be/Y8nIjwtaAno
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ESTAZrtQyKg
Part 3: https://youtu.be/tDszw01GDxk
Part 4: https://youtu.be/aLSWDm8nLnY
Part 5: https://youtu.be/hOoB0FEcsXg
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
Keywords
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