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Progressives DESTROYED our traditions. Here's how to restore them
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0 view • December 30, 2021
Glenn Beck. Dec. 24, 2021
It seems more and more Americans are losing the Christmas spirit — at least, Glenn says, most of his staff feel that way. Is the rise of consumerism to blame? The lack of Jesus in our daily lives? Or perhaps, Glenn says, it’s the social polarization that’s grown to become our ‘new normal’ over the last several years. We’re losing our traditions, our family time, and everything else that SHOULD be held sacred…especially during the holidays. And if we don’t restore those traditions, Glenn says, progressives and the far-left will HAPPILY replace them with something else. But we CAN restore who we are and what we’ve seemingly left behind. In this clip, Glenn explains how.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqCxYUPlXcA
It seems more and more Americans are losing the Christmas spirit — at least, Glenn says, most of his staff feel that way. Is the rise of consumerism to blame? The lack of Jesus in our daily lives? Or perhaps, Glenn says, it’s the social polarization that’s grown to become our ‘new normal’ over the last several years. We’re losing our traditions, our family time, and everything else that SHOULD be held sacred…especially during the holidays. And if we don’t restore those traditions, Glenn says, progressives and the far-left will HAPPILY replace them with something else. But we CAN restore who we are and what we’ve seemingly left behind. In this clip, Glenn explains how.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqCxYUPlXcA
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