China’s Chip Will Take at Least 20 Years To Catch Up With US

10/10/2022 Semiconductors are one of the U.S. and Chinas fiercest battlegrounds. China’s chip will take at least 20 years to catch up with the US. And the US has placed limits on Chinese semiconductors through policy after policy.
