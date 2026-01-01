BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Auctions Jesus Picture for $2.75Million at his Maralago New Years Eve Party
PROMOGIRL07
PROMOGIRL07
40 followers
0
117 views • 1 day ago

Live painting of Jesus: At Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, a Christian worship artist named Vanessa Horabuena painted a portrait of Jesus Christ live onstage during the event. According to reports, she completed the painting in about 10 minutes while music played and guests watched. Auction for charity: After the live painting was finished, Trump personally served as auctioneer and sold the still-wet artwork to the highest bidder for $2.75 million. Proceeds were said to go to charity, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a local sheriff’s department. The gala included high-profile guests such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Melania Trump, Trump family members, and other political figures. Trump spoke about “peace on Earth” and hosted the black-tie celebration with music and fireworks. Multiple news accounts specifically mention that the painting was created rapidly onstage — roughly 10 minutes — although such performances (“speed painting”) are usually theatrical art demonstrations designed for entertainment, not traditional long-form studio painting.

Keywords
trumpjesusnew years eve party
