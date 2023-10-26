Portrayed as lamblike, speaks as the Serpent...

Both parties have a master, and give the American people the illusion of "democracy and freedom." Are the American people and the people of the world really free? Even those people with money will be left with nothing. The USA is the master at pretending it has the character of a Lamb, but in reality it speaks and acts like that great Serpent. It lies ,bullies , bombs and destroys, yet it promotes itself around the world as a beacon of freedom, an expert in business, a master of technology and fashion, seducing the entire world into obeying its dictates.

