Portrayed as lamblike, speaks as the Serpent...

Both parties have a master, and give the American people the illusion of
"democracy and freedom." Are the American people and the people of the
world really free? Even those people with money will be left with
nothing. The USA is the master at pretending it has the character of a
Lamb, but in reality it speaks and acts like that great Serpent. It lies
,bullies , bombs and destroys, yet it promotes itself around the world
as a beacon of freedom, an expert in business, a master of technology
and fashion, seducing the entire world into obeying its dictates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.