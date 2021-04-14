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Tulsi Gabbard Slams Surveillance Push by Leadership as 'Treacherous' | Fox News
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50 views • April 14, 2021
Tulsi Gabbard speaks to Fox News about the dangers of the US government's latest initiatives to crackdown on what it labels "domestic terrorists". It should be clear to those paying attention, the laws will NOT be used against the likes of the rent-a-crowd currently trashing the US, seemingly with impunity - but those who dissent from "approved" narratives. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
Former Hawaii congresswoman reacts tactics being suggested to crackdown on domestic terrorism on 'Fox News Primetime.' #FoxNews #FoxNewsPrimetime
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By: Fox News
Original url: https://youtu.be/WFpdC4n0ZN0
Former Hawaii congresswoman reacts tactics being suggested to crackdown on domestic terrorism on 'Fox News Primetime.' #FoxNews #FoxNewsPrimetime
Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/
By: Fox News
Original url: https://youtu.be/WFpdC4n0ZN0
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