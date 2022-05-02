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When Canadian Truckers Threaten to Come to China
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124 views • May 02, 2022
Do not make the Canadian Truckers come over there. They will do it.
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Follow my second channel: http://youtube.com/theboyscastwithryanlong
Support me at http://patreon.com/theboyscast
Instagram: @ryanlongcomedy
Twitter: @ryanlongcomedy
Facebook.com/ryanlongcomedy
tiktok @ryanlongcomedy
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