There Were Less Than 7 Million Babies Born in China in 2020!

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In May 11, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that a sister-in-arms inside the CCP disclosed that the newly released census data of the CCP is all fake. The true total number of births in 2020 in communist China is 6 million, rather than 12 million. Miles warned, as early as 2017, about the aging problem of communist China, which has become a country waiting to die.