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MrTruthbomb: Putin vs the Satanic Pedophile Deep State (Part Two) 'Red Lines' [30.03.2022]
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125 views • March 30, 2022
Note: As I have wrote and said for a long time now, I know nothing... Trust no one, use Critical Thinking, question everything also this video, do your own Fucking research (Links below) and come to your own Fucking conclusion. Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' = 'One World Government' = 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'Trust The Science' = 'Q - Trust the Plan'... Any Questions?
In this video we will look at how the deep state have used false flags and disinformation propaganda to initiate regime change in countries that go against their agendas.
LINK FOR PART ONE - https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share.
Featuring:?X22Report - https://x22report.com
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
SyrianGirl - https://www.youtube.com/c/SyrianGirlpartisan
Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghouta_chemical_attack
http://libyancivilwar.blogspot.com/2015/06/syria-ghouta-chemical-massacres-body.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/without-putin-syria-would-have-ceased-to-exist-interview-with-flemish-priest-living-in-syria/5594692
http://www.greanvillepost.com/2015/10/01/a-game-of-dice-with-russia-do-you-realize-what-you-have-done/
https://altnews.org/2022/02/25/syrias-assad-calls-putin-stresses-support-for-russian-military-operation-in-ukraine/
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/explainer-russia-bring-syrian-fighters-ukraine-83391830
https://orient-news.net/ar/news_show/142329
https://odysee.com/@AntiMedia:e/opcw-caught-manipulating-syrian-chemical-attack-report-to-blame-assad:6?https://www.counterpunch.org/2013/03/22/the-usa-attacked-iraq-because-saddam-had-wd/
https://www.ozy.com/true-and-stories/the-great-lie-of-the-first-gulf-war/271486/
https://www.historyanswers.co.uk/history-of-war/the-eye-of-desert-storm-inside-the-iraqi-army-in-the-first-gulf-war/
https://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2016/07/11/who-are-syrias-white-helmets/?fbclid=IwAR34zUZBqBY9G2tPbdsw1yqlYZCss9RubapJgwe2bXXmk8lu3hVS_yjz1Z
https://www.maryakub.net/2016/09/08/mother-agnes-exposes-massacre-marketing-in-ghouta-gas-attacks-in-syria-2013/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb - 29292 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MWMnekQXiU2A/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'The New Normal' = 'Build Back Better' = 'One World Government' = 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'Trust The Science' = 'Q - Trust the Plan'... Any Questions?
In this video we will look at how the deep state have used false flags and disinformation propaganda to initiate regime change in countries that go against their agendas.
LINK FOR PART ONE - https://rumble.com/vx6vok-putin-vs-the-deep-state-part-one-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share.
Featuring:?X22Report - https://x22report.com
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
SyrianGirl - https://www.youtube.com/c/SyrianGirlpartisan
Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghouta_chemical_attack
http://libyancivilwar.blogspot.com/2015/06/syria-ghouta-chemical-massacres-body.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/without-putin-syria-would-have-ceased-to-exist-interview-with-flemish-priest-living-in-syria/5594692
http://www.greanvillepost.com/2015/10/01/a-game-of-dice-with-russia-do-you-realize-what-you-have-done/
https://altnews.org/2022/02/25/syrias-assad-calls-putin-stresses-support-for-russian-military-operation-in-ukraine/
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/explainer-russia-bring-syrian-fighters-ukraine-83391830
https://orient-news.net/ar/news_show/142329
https://odysee.com/@AntiMedia:e/opcw-caught-manipulating-syrian-chemical-attack-report-to-blame-assad:6?https://www.counterpunch.org/2013/03/22/the-usa-attacked-iraq-because-saddam-had-wd/
https://www.ozy.com/true-and-stories/the-great-lie-of-the-first-gulf-war/271486/
https://www.historyanswers.co.uk/history-of-war/the-eye-of-desert-storm-inside-the-iraqi-army-in-the-first-gulf-war/
https://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2016/07/11/who-are-syrias-white-helmets/?fbclid=IwAR34zUZBqBY9G2tPbdsw1yqlYZCss9RubapJgwe2bXXmk8lu3hVS_yjz1Z
https://www.maryakub.net/2016/09/08/mother-agnes-exposes-massacre-marketing-in-ghouta-gas-attacks-in-syria-2013/
MrTruthBomb is on:
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb - 29292 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MWMnekQXiU2A/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
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