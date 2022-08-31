Peace or lawlessness

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Credits to brother Jim. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.





Many in the Christian world claim that we don’t need to follow the law of God since we are under grace and faith alone is sufficient. They believe in lawlessness by faith.



Yet, there are a few Christians that understand that faith if it hath not works is dead and our faith is demonstrated by our works (James 2:17-18). Christ Jesus (Yeshua) does say that whosoever is ashamed of Me and My words, which including His royal law – His holy and eternal ten commandments.





If you reject God’s law and break it, you sin for sin is the transgression of the law of God and sin leads to death (1 John 3:4; Romans 6:23). Disobedience to God’s law leads to sin and sin separates us from God.





In Isaiah 8:20 says, To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.





1 John 2:3-4 says, And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments. He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.



Please observe God’s holy and eternal ten commandments, through the Holy Spirit of Truth, which define God’s love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3). As Christ Jesus (Yeshua) says in Matthew 19:17, […]if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.







You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].