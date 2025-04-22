BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Larcenia Roe - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2031
19 views • 1 week ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the deathcore band, Larcenia Roe, while on "The Unique Legion Tour 2024" with Crown Magnetar, Extermination Dismemberment, and Extortionist. Larcenia Roe is currently supporting their newest single, Eggy Mess.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 14, 2024

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH LARCENIA ROE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092734893518

Instagram - https://instagram.com/larceniaroe_


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

01:50 Driver's Area

04:39 Middle of the Bus

07:40 Bunks

14:49 Back of the Bus


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

01:50Driver's Area

04:39Middle of the Bus

07:40Bunks

14:49Back of the Bus

