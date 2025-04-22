Larcenia Roe - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2031

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the deathcore band, Larcenia Roe, while on "The Unique Legion Tour 2024" with Crown Magnetar, Extermination Dismemberment, and Extortionist. Larcenia Roe is currently supporting their newest single, Eggy Mess.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - December 14, 2024
Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
01:50 Driver's Area
04:39 Middle of the Bus
07:40 Bunks
14:49 Back of the Bus
