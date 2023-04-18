The Cannabis Defaults, Receivership, and Investor Takeovers podcast delves into the complex and often-overlooked world of distressed cannabis companies. This episode explores the various legal, financial, and operational challenges faced by companies in default or receivership, and the strategies that investors use to take over and turn them around. It features interviews with executives, investors, and legal experts who share their insights on the key factors that lead to defaults, the warning signs to look out for, and the opportunities for investors to take over and restructure troubled companies. Whether you're a cannabis industry veteran or a new entrant, this episode provides valuable insights into the inner workings of the industry and the challenges and opportunities faced by companies in distress.

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This week we discuss: Cannabis Receivership (take custody after a loan default)

