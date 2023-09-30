⚡️An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in a village near Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.

This is in Western Ukraine and South of Lviv (Lvov in Russian).

As they write in local public pages, a huge column of smoke rises in the area of the gas pipeline in the village of Strymba, Nadvornyansk district, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Previously, before this, an explosion was heard on the gas pipeline.

Locals speculate that sabotage may have occurred. There are no official comments about what happened yet.





