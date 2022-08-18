Wuhan Lab Researched Lethal Nipah Virus

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https://gnews.org/post/p1a1n634d
08/15/2022 China in Focus – NTD: Secret research on one of the deadliest viruses, the Nipah virus, which is 60% lethal in the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been detected by Dr. Steven Quay, who testified about his findings in a Senate hearing