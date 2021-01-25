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Rosenstein and Dirty Trick Squad - Whistle Blower
The Resistance 1776
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150 views • January 25, 2021
Does everyone remember Rod Rosenstein? If not, I will educate you about him and others shortly. If you think you know who he is, you might find that you are wrong.

Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.

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