Learn What Clothes are Best for Your Health

:::: Did you know wool and linen have that of the highest frequencies? 5000kHz to be exact. Our bodies in a healthy state vibrate at 100kHz. Upon learning of these things, synthetic fabrics are actually ailing us bc most have a frequency of a very sick or dying body. The thing with wool and linen was studied and they found that mixing the 2 together, actually cancels out their high frequencies, bc the frequencies travel as opposite directions and so it hinders their vibrational frequency. Connect with Your Creator for knowledge. I recommend the Qur'an,

You see, anything God warns or commands us against, because He is an amazing loving God who cares for us, is for our best interest, so many video's on the internet saying something else

I personally wear cotton 100 percent, Avoid things like Polyster, you should check out how its made, Do not let your eyes deceive you meaning if something looks beautiful and it says it contains glysophate for Example then leave it, its for your own good, do not consume what is beautiful but bad for your health if you do so then you have fed your desires and you will be giving a victory against the Enemies of Humans. who are the evil humans and evil unseen spirits on earth. Men do not wear Silk and Gold , Leave it for the women,

The best clothes for your health are breathable, comfortable, and made from natural materials like organic cotton, linen, or wool (but not together like god has told us). These materials allow for good air circulation, which helps regulate body temperature and prevent moisture buildup, reducing the risk of skin irritation or infections. Avoid clothes that are too tight, restrictive, or made from synthetic fabrics that trap heat and sweat, as these can lead to discomfort and even affect your mood

Fabrics to Avoid:

Synthetic Fabrics (like polyester or nylon) in excess: Can trap heat and moisture, potentially leading to discomfort and skin irritation.

Conventional Cotton (if not organic): May be treated with pesticides.

Tight, Restrictive Clothing: Can restrict movement, cause discomfort, and potentially lead to long-term issues.

Best Fabrics:

Natural Fibers:

Organic Cotton: Breathable, soft, and typically grown without harmful pesticides.

Linen: Highly breathable, naturally antibacterial, and temperature-regulating.

Wool: Naturally thermoregulating, durable, and fire-resistant.

Bamboo: Known for its moisture-wicking and antibacterial properties.

Silk: Hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin, making it a good option for those with allergies or sensitive skin(NOT FOR MEN!!!).