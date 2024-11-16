© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Testing knowledge in the wild: The 2024 Geographical Dictation was held in the reindeer herders' tent in the Nenets Autonomous District.
The participants of the dictation tested their knowledge of geography, got acquainted with the life and everyday life of nomadic reindeer herders, and experienced the atmosphere of their traditional way of life. The reindeer herders themselves also took part in the event.