SVB Fails, "This Could Be The Big One" | Bob Moriarty

The Silicon Valley Bank failure is the second largest bank to fall in US history. SVB was in the top 20 largest commercial banks in the US. Its collapse is likely to create a contagion that takes down the entire financial system, says Bob Moriarty, Marine, Naval Aviator, and financial author. "This could be the big one." And he explains how the Silvergate's failure and problems in the cryptocurrency sphere are connected.





0:00 Intro

1:15 Silicon Valley Bank

5:46 Contagion

11:30 FDIC insurance

14:32 Stock accounts

17:50 Government's response

21:17 Cryptocurrency contagion

24:25 Moriarty online

26:49 Miles Franklin

