Flashlights Matter 🔦
wolfburg
wolfburg
39 views • 1 day ago
This funk track opens with a heavy, syncopated groove led by tight drums that accentuate the "one, " Elastic, chromatic Minimoog synths weave a wobbly, melodic bass line, Layered vocals drive memorable chants and dynamic call-and-response, while dense arrangements evoke an Afrofuturist, concept-album vibe

Verse 1: In the heart of the night, when darkness prevails, There's a beacon of hope, in our hands, it prevails. A simple tool, yet so profound, in its design, A flashlight, a symbol, of our will to shine. Chorus: Flashlights matter, in the darkest hour, Guiding us through, showing us the power, Of self-reliance, and the light within, Flashlights matter, they're more than just skin deep. Verse 2: From the humble candle, to the LED's glow, We've harnessed light, in every ebb and flow. In every storm, in every power outage's strife, We turn to our flashlights, for the light of life. Bridge: They're not just tools, they're extensions of our might, Symbols of freedom, in the darkest night. They're the light of knowledge, the beacon of truth, In a world that often, tries to keep us in the booth. Chorus: Flashlights matter, in the darkest hour, Guiding us through, showing us the power, Of self-reliance, and the light within, Flashlights matter, they're more than just skin deep. Outro: So here's to the flashlight, in all its forms, A testament to our resilience, and our norms. In every challenge, in every trial we face, We'll shine our lights, and find our way.

