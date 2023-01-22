https://gettr.com/post/p25mf87f605 1/18/2023 Miles Guo: An American who just visited Foxconn Zhengzhou describes Communist China as a hell full of selfishness, apathy and despair; an American financial tycoon was arranged by Kissinger to meet with Xi Jinping in Beijing. However, a few hours before meeting, he was notified that the meeting was canceled due to the virus and Xi’s safety concerns; the entire Communist China is shrouded in extreme fear!

#Foxconn #XiJinping #Kissinger #pandemic





1/18/2023 文贵直播：一位刚去过郑州富士康的美国人形容当下的中共国如同地狱一般，充满了自私、冷漠和绝望；一位被基辛格安排与习近平在北京会面的美国金融大佬，在临见面前几个小时被通知会议取消，原因竟是出于病毒和习个人安全考量; 整个中国大陆处于极度恐惧之中！

#富士康 #习近平 #基辛格 #大流行