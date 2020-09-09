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Dr. David Martin: The Synthetic Construction of Coronaviruses | Toxic Tarheels...Fauci's Dr. Evil
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182 views • September 09, 2020
Revisiting all the chimeric and gain of function research performed on coronaviruses in North Carolina.
www.davidmartin.world
Sources:
Moderna 28 March Patent Application:
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/0c/e5/38/e8ed5e2d738865/US20190240317A1.pdf
Current Opinion in Virology Article:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1879625716301341
PNAS Paper:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4801244/
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Martin World
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
Original title: Butterfly of the Week, 7 Sep: Toxic Tarheels... Fauci's Dr. Evil
www.davidmartin.world
Sources:
Moderna 28 March Patent Application:
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/0c/e5/38/e8ed5e2d738865/US20190240317A1.pdf
Current Opinion in Virology Article:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1879625716301341
PNAS Paper:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4801244/
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Martin World
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
Original title: Butterfly of the Week, 7 Sep: Toxic Tarheels... Fauci's Dr. Evil
Keywords
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