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Silent War Ep. 6199: DHS Targets Patriots, Zelensky: Nukes, School Pays Kids 4 Dragshow, Plandemic
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135 views • April 18, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Zelensky Says Ukraine Won't Give Up Territory In Donbas, Claims Putin Could Use Tactical Nukes.
UK Seeking Release Of 2nd British Soldier Captured By Russia In Decimated Mariupol.
France Has Repatriated All Its Monetary Gold.
MSNBC Blast From The Past: It's Our Job To Control How People Think... Not Elon Musk's.
CIA Bombshell: The Sussman Data Was "User Created."
Florida Department of Education Rejects 54 Math Textbooks for ‘Attempting to Indoctrinate Students’ With Critical Race Theory, Common Core.
Health Officials Clueless in Mysterious Outbreak of Severe Hepatitis Cases in Young Children in U.S. and Europe.
EXCLUSIVE: After Specializing in Abortions and Baby Body Part Sales, Planned Parenthood Now Raking in Dollars in Transgender Services.
‘Doesn’t Fit the Narrative’: Analysis Confirms Mainstream News Outlets BURY the Race of Murderers if They Are Black – Race is 7X More Likely to be Mentioned if they are White.
Bellingham, Washington School District Pays Middle School Students $2,000 to Perform Drag Show.
Far-Left Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Lashes Out at Prosecutors After Two of Her Staffers Indicted in $11 Million ‘Vaccine Contract’ Investigation (VIDEO).
DHS Plans To Target People Who Believe The Election Was Stolen.
Duckduckgo is Duckduckgone.
The Last Time The Communists Controlled Ukraine.
All of this, and more.
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Zelensky Says Ukraine Won't Give Up Territory In Donbas, Claims Putin Could Use Tactical Nukes.
UK Seeking Release Of 2nd British Soldier Captured By Russia In Decimated Mariupol.
France Has Repatriated All Its Monetary Gold.
MSNBC Blast From The Past: It's Our Job To Control How People Think... Not Elon Musk's.
CIA Bombshell: The Sussman Data Was "User Created."
Florida Department of Education Rejects 54 Math Textbooks for ‘Attempting to Indoctrinate Students’ With Critical Race Theory, Common Core.
Health Officials Clueless in Mysterious Outbreak of Severe Hepatitis Cases in Young Children in U.S. and Europe.
EXCLUSIVE: After Specializing in Abortions and Baby Body Part Sales, Planned Parenthood Now Raking in Dollars in Transgender Services.
‘Doesn’t Fit the Narrative’: Analysis Confirms Mainstream News Outlets BURY the Race of Murderers if They Are Black – Race is 7X More Likely to be Mentioned if they are White.
Bellingham, Washington School District Pays Middle School Students $2,000 to Perform Drag Show.
Far-Left Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Lashes Out at Prosecutors After Two of Her Staffers Indicted in $11 Million ‘Vaccine Contract’ Investigation (VIDEO).
DHS Plans To Target People Who Believe The Election Was Stolen.
Duckduckgo is Duckduckgone.
The Last Time The Communists Controlled Ukraine.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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