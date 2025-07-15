They will try to take you down but you're awake!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well well well. I think we just figured out who owns RFK Jr. and why he's on this psychotic wearables crap!
Plus we're reviewing the fakery behind these politicians supposedly receiving covid vaccines. Hint: they should've trained the nurses better on how to fake injections.
Secondly, why do you think they needed to fake them?
Sources
Fake vaccines
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1944531972388528313/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1944531972388528313
Neo's passport
https://x.com/vegastarr/status/1944480391559250396
Dickhead Rothschild's patent
https://www.patents-review.com/a/20200279585-system-method-testing-covid-19.html
Music: Noche Miseria - AWAKE
https://nochemiseria.bandcamp.com/track/awake-lost-track
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
