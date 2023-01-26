https://gettr.com/post/p26cebff5fc
香港手足讲述中共干涉香港教育系统，给孩子们洗脑教育
#香港教育 #通识教育 #德育和国民教育 #香港反送中运动
Hong Kong protestors explained how the Chinese Communist Party interfered the education system in Hong Kong to brainwash young kids
#HKEducation #LiberalStudies #MoralandNationalEducation #2019HongKongProtests
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.