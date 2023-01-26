Create New Account
Hong Kong protestors explained how the Chinese Communist Party interfered the education system in Hong Kong to brainwash young kids
香港手足讲述中共干涉香港教育系统，给孩子们洗脑教育

#香港教育 #通识教育 #德育和国民教育 #香港反送中运动

Hong Kong protestors explained how the Chinese Communist Party interfered the education system in Hong Kong to brainwash young kids

#HKEducation #LiberalStudies #MoralandNationalEducation #2019HongKongProtests



