Our Lord's Message to Mystic Jennifer on THE WARNING

Information about the Warning

September 24, 2015

THE ILLUMINATION OF THE CONSCIENCE predicted by Our Lady in Garabandal in 1961 will take place soon to save the world.

The Warning

New prophecies reveal global events in the lead up to the Second Coming

WHY IS THE WARNING TAKING PLACE?

 To prove to all that God exists.

 To bring everyone back to Jesus and the way of the truth.

 To dilute the impact of sin and evil in the world trough conversion.

 To help save us before the final Day of Judgement by giving us a chance to ask for forgiveness for the sins we have committed.

 To convert non-believers who would have no chance of redemption without this great act of mercy.

 To strengthen the faith of believers.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN DURING THE WARNING?

 Every one over the age of 7 will experience a private mystical encounter with Jesus Christ which will last anything up to 15 minutes.

 It is a gift from God the Father to convert people back to the truth. It is how the Final Day of Judgement will unfold only this time you will not be condemned. Instead you will be given a chance to ask for forgiveness.

 Two comets will collide in the sky.

 People will believe it to be catastrophic worse than an earthquake, but it is not – it is a sign that Jesus has come.

 The Sky will turn red, it will look like a fire & then you will see a large cross in the sky to prepare you first.

 Atheists will say it was a global illusion. Scientists will look for a logical explanation but there won’t be one.

 It will be spectacular and will not hurt us because it comes as an act of Love and Mercy from Jesus.

 Our sins will be shown to us and this will make us feel tremendous sorrow and shame when they are revealed to us. Others will be so sickened and shocked by the way in which their sins will be revealed that they will drop dead before they have a chance to ask for forgiveness.

 Everyone will see the state of their soul before God- the good they have done in their lives, the grief they have inflicted on others and all that which they failed to do.

 Many people will fall down and cry tears of relief. Tears of joy and happiness. Tears of wonder and love.

 For at last, it will be possible to live a new life thereafter when we know the full truth.

Jesus is now asking everyone to pray for those souls who will die of shock who may be in mortal sin. Everyone needs to prepare now. Jesus asks that all ask for the forgiveness of their sins in advance of The Warning.

