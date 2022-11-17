Stalking the Wild Pendulum- Ch. 1 Pt. 1-Sound (Re. Holograms)

Stalking the Wild Pendulum: On the Mechanics of ConsciousnessItzhak Bentov-1988
In his exciting and original view of the universe, Itzhak Bentov has provided a new perspective on human consciousness and its limitless possibilities. Widely known and loved for his delightful humor and imagination, Bentov explains the familiar world of phenomena with perceptions that are as lucid as they are thrilling. He gives us a provocative picture of ourselves in an expanded, conscious, holistic universe.
You can help support me with buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/eoctv
Email: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ex...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/elLh...
https://rumble.com/c/c-1839475
https://locals.com/member/EOCChannel
https://odysee.com/@EOCClips:ae1633c3...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.