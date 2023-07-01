Create New Account
J Vernon McGee The Rod
In Israelite culture, the rod (Hebrew: מַטֶּה maṭṭeh) was a natural symbol of authority, as the tool used by the shepherd to correct and guide his flock. Moses, in fact, initially carried his rod while tending his sheep, and later it became his symbol of authority over the Israelites.

eternal lifejesussalvationspiritualityj vernon mcgee

