Wind of Change The Song That Soundtracked the Fall of the Soviet Era

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🎸 One song. One whistle. One unforgettable moment in history.
Why did Wind of Change become the anthem of the Cold War's end and the collapse of the Soviet era?
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and hear the incredible story behind the song that became history's soundtrack.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5LIk0Hd1kM9Uv8GNvDqLKS?si=9b510dec80b945e0
#windofchange
#Scorpions
#sovietunion
#musicdocumentary
#ColdWarHistory
#Geopolitics
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