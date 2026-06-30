Wind of Change The Song That Soundtracked the Fall of the Soviet Era

🎸 One song. One whistle. One unforgettable moment in history.





Why did Wind of Change become the anthem of the Cold War's end and the collapse of the Soviet era?





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description and hear the incredible story behind the song that became history's soundtrack.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/5LIk0Hd1kM9Uv8GNvDqLKS?si=9b510dec80b945e0





#windofchange

#Scorpions

#sovietunion

#musicdocumentary

#ColdWarHistory

#Geopolitics